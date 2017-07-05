Man jumps off MLK bridge during Fourth of July fireworks

It seems like people will do anything to please a crowd and grab attention for themselves, even jump off a bridge.

That’s what one man did to celebrate his Fourth of July in Toledo.

Dozens of people looked on at a man wearing nothing but shorts and standing on the wall of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.

Fireworks were going off at the time, but the man was just staring into the Maumee River gathering up the courage to jump.

Some people in the crowd were cheering him on, while others didn’t think he would actually do it.

No matter what side they were taking, most thought the event needed to be recorded.

WARNING: Video contains inappropriate and offensive language.

"It's kind of the society we live in right now where people want to get that video," said Pvt. Sterling Rahe of TFD.

Officials told the man through a megaphone that he needed to get down, but the man just sat in response.

A security guard then came up and told him he needed to get down off the wall right now.

“Can you give me twenty seconds?” asked the man.

“No, I’m not going to give you any seconds, I’m telling you right now to get down. That’s why I came down here, get off the wall,” said the security guard.

“Okay, I’m getting down right now,” said the man.

That was when he jumped, much to the crowd’s delight.

The man was seemingly unharmed after the jump into the river and swam to shore on his own. However, crews spent at least a half hour searching the area making sure everything was okay.

So far, police have not arrested the man, nor have they filed any charges.

