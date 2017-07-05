Police searching for answers in year-old assault case that left man critically injured

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding those involved in an assault on a man in Put-In-Bay last year.

The assault occurred on the Jet Express Dock in September around 9:00 p.m.

Police say a fight broke out in which several people were involved.

Police say a man approached Karl Goss and his son and received a cigarette from them.

Police also know that during the fight, this man was recording the incident on his cell phone.

The altercation left Goss critically injured in the hospital on a ventilator.

Police say Goss still remains in a long-term care facility with no improvement on his condition.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Police say several witnesses have been interviewed, but no one saw what caused Goss to fall to the ground.

Anyone who has any information, or witnessed or recorded the assault, is asked to contact Detective Amanda Cross at 419-734-6850.

