Woman dies in Monroe Co. crash

Michigan police are on the scene of a deadly crash that claimed the life of one woman in Monroe County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at South Telegraph, South Otter Creek and Yargerville Roads around 7:30 a.m.

Police say that intersection is difficult to navigate.

The intersection is still closed as police are still investigating the crash.

