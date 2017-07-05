Woman dies in Monroe Co. crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman dies in Monroe Co. crash

MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Michigan police are on the scene of a deadly crash that claimed the life of one woman in Monroe County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at South Telegraph, South Otter Creek and Yargerville Roads around 7:30 a.m.

Police say that intersection is difficult to navigate. 

The intersection is still closed as police are still investigating the crash. 

