Former St. Jude patient beats cancer, becomes doctor

Since St. Jude Children's Research Hospital was founded in 1962, they have provided life-saving care to thousands of children across the country, including Ohio.

One former St. Jude patient said the care she received there helped shape her mission for her life.

Kendra Von Der Embse knows first hand about the life-saving and life-changing work performed at St. Jude every day.

They have you on the best treatment that research can provide," said Von Der Embse. "Without the treatment there, there's not way that I'd still be alive."

Von Der Embse's life took an unexpected turn when she was 18-years-old.

"The summer after I graduated from high school, I started having really bad headaches," she said.

Doctors discovered her headaches were caused by an aggressive brain tumor, which would require surgery and advanced treatment.

Treatment that wasn't available in her small hometown of Lima.

Her best chance for survival was 600 miles away, at St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee.

When Von Der Embse arrived at St. Jude, the tumor had wrapped around her brain and spine like cellophane.

"Those were not the most fun times," Von Der Embse said.

Von Der Embse underwent weeks of radiation therapy and four grueling rounds of chemotherapy.

She said support from family, friends and staff at St. Jude helped her stay motivated through the nearly year-long process.

"I don't think I will ever be back to where I was, and I don't think that's a bad thing. I'm just a a different place from where I was," said Von Der Embse.

Her stay at St. Jude sparked her interest in the medical field.

She started taking college courses a month after she completed treatments.

This sent her on a journey that would eventually land her back in a medical office, this time as a doctor.

"I had always been interested in medicine, but really being at St. Jude, interacting with the medical staff, I knew that was what I wanted to do," said Von Der Embse.

Von Der Embse now practices family medicine outside of Dayton.

She said it is a dream come true, all thanks to St. Jude.

"It's such an amazing place," she said. "Without St. Jude, I wouldn't be alive."

St. Jude mission is to provide treatment, housing and food to patients at no cost, as well as sharing their research with other hospitals to save as many children as they can.

However this is not possible without donations from the public, which is why Von Der Embse fully supports fundraising efforts for the hospital, like the Dream Home Giveaway.

You can help keep the life-saving work going at St. Jude by entering to win the St. Jude Dream Home.

For $100 a ticket, you will be entered for a chance to win a $400,000 home located in Perrysburg and help out an amazing cause at the same time.

You can get your ticket today by calling 1-800-831-7061.

