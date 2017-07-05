Virtual town hall meeting prepares public for Harmful Algal Bloom season

For Toledo mayor Paula-Hicks Hudson, water is going to be a hot topic on Wednesday.

The Harmful Algal Bloom season is approaching, and she wants to discuss any comments or concerns with the public.

Hicks-Hudson is holding a water quality virtual town hall meeting to talk about preparations for the Harmful Algal Bloom season, which officially starts July 13.

The city of Toledo water treatment professionals collect daily samples of the water and perform microcystin analysis on-site at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant in an Ohio EPA-approved lab throughout the year.

They increase the frequency of analysis during the Harmful Algal Bloom season.

One topic of discussion at the meeting will be the water dashboard, which is on the city's website all year long.

During the Harmful Algal Bloom season, the dashboard is moved to the front page of the website, making it more accessible.

The virtual town hall meeting will have the mayor and experts from the water treatment plant on hand to answer questions.

The meeting will be accessible to the public via Facebook Live starting at 6:30 p.m.

Visit here to view the water dashboard.

