Woman faces judge for allegedly abducting, robbing victim at gunpoint

A local woman who took part in a robbery and abduction will appear in court on Wednesday.

Shaundrea Burleson and two men are accused of abducting a woman in central Toledo on Monday.

Police say the took the woman's purse and phone and held her at gunpoint.

They then forced her out of her car on I-475 near the ProMedica Parkway exit.

It is unclear if the victim suffered any injuries.

The two other men have not yet been arrested.

