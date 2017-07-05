Woman faces judge for allegedly abducting, robbing victim at gun - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman faces judge for allegedly abducting, robbing victim at gunpoint

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A local woman who took part in a robbery and abduction will appear in court on Wednesday. 

Shaundrea Burleson and two men are accused of abducting a woman in central Toledo on Monday. 

Police say the took the woman's purse and phone and held her at gunpoint.

They then forced her out of her car on I-475 near the ProMedica Parkway exit.

It is unclear if the victim suffered any injuries.

The two other men have not yet been arrested. 

