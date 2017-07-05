Man accused in murder of 16-year-old appears in court

An accused murderer will face a judge for the first time on Wednesday.

Darnell Bryant-Bey is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Shelton Hicks in north Toledo in June.

Police say Bryant-Bey and three other males were riding bicycles on Peck and Walnut Streets when they approached Hicks and another man.

Words were exchanged, and then Hicks was shot in the head.

Bryant-Bey is being charged with murder and obstruction with justice.

Police are still looking for help in this homicide case.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

