Vacant house fire damages neighboring home

Firefighters were on the scene of a vacant house fire in east Toledo Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred on Yondota Street near Nevada Street.

Officials said the fire started in the back of the house.

The fire also caused some exterior damage to a neighboring home.

Officials said the house has been vacant for several weeks.

It is undetermined how the fire started.

