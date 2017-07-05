Firework believed to be cause of pizzeria fire

There will be more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s, a bit cooler near the lake.More >>
There will be more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s, a bit cooler near the lake.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
There will be more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s, a bit cooler near the lake.More >>
There will be more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s, a bit cooler near the lake.More >>
Firefighters were on the scene of a vacant house fire in east Toledo Wednesday morning.More >>
Firefighters were on the scene of a vacant house fire in east Toledo Wednesday morning.More >>
Crews were on the scene of a pizzeria fire in east Toledo on Wednesday morning.More >>
Crews were on the scene of a pizzeria fire in east Toledo on Wednesday morning.More >>
'Red, White, Kaboom' shot off Tuesday night in Downtown Toledo. Thousands packed downtown for Toledo's annual fireworks show.More >>
'Red, White, Kaboom' shot off Tuesday night in Downtown Toledo. Thousands packed downtown for Toledo's annual fireworks show.More >>
As with most holidays, authorities are out in full force during Independence Day celebrations to keep drivers safe.More >>
As with most holidays, authorities are out in full force during Independence Day celebrations to keep drivers safe.More >>