Firework believed to be cause of pizzeria fire

Crews were on the scene of a pizzeria fire in east Toledo on Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at Guy's Pizza on Dearborn Avenue near Starr Avenue around 1 a.m.

Officials said there was a fire burning inside the business when they arrived to the scene.

They were able to quickly put out the fire.

The owner of the pizzeria said he found out his shop was on fire when he received calls from customers alerting him to the fire.

Fire officials said they believe the cause of the blaze started from a firework that landed on the window sill.

Most of the damage suffered was to the contents inside the shop.

The owner said they were currently in the process of painting and remodeling the shop.

He said they have been in business for eight years and had just hit his all-time high in sales over the weekend.

The restaurant will remain closed until cleared by the health department.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.