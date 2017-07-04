Thousands turn out for downtown Toledo's fireworks show

'Red, White, Kaboom' shot off Tuesday night in Downtown Toledo. Thousands packed downtown for Toledo's annual fireworks show.

The fireworks were set off just after 10:00 pm and lasted more than 20 minutes, but the anticipation began long before that for community members both near and far, on land and water, who came to watch to show.

Some came as early as three in the afternoon to set up the perfect viewing area. While they could be with family and enjoy the beautiful weather in the meantime, they were eager to see Toledo’s fireworks.

"Just the scenery and the atmosphere,” said Radi Cheaiv who watched the fireworks from the East side of the river. “I like the Toledo feel."

"We just enjoy the time,” said Connie Ross who travels from Napoleon every year for the fireworks. “Just the fireworks they have an awesome show down here in Toledo."

For some it's the tradition and others believe it's a great way to celebrate our freedom.

"It's just the ambiance,” said John Algee, a Toledo resident. “Just being with the people. The fireworks seem to be getting bigger and better every year so it's just important. My parents brought us down to the fireworks it's just the tradition I'd like to carry on."

"Independence, that's what we're all here for and we fought for,” said Joel Rupe, a Sylvania resident. “To be with friends and enjoy it. It's one holiday where everybody can get together and be peaceful and have fun."

Of course everyone has their own favorite festivity on the Fourth of July.

"I like hanging with my friends and I like watching the fireworks,” said Mataya McCann.

“I like the food trucks,” added Janay Foster.

"You know the nachos are pretty tasty,” said Paul Pratt. “In fact, I'm going to eat one of my son's"

While the finale means the end of the show, others say it's the best part of the night.

"They go in stages and they just burst,” said John Algee. “You never lose the kid within."

"I like the big booms," said Ariana Selvera, who watched the fireworks with 15 of her family and friends.

"I've always liked things going boom,” said Richard Hicks who set up early for the perfect vantage point for the fireworks. “I've always enjoyed shooting off fireworks so the bigger the boom the better it is."

At the conclusion of the show, a satisfied audience gave a loud ovation to the workers who spent so much time putting the show together.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.