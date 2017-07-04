Troopers out in full force keeping the roads safe for the holiday

As with most holidays, authorities are out in full force during Independence Day celebrations to keep drivers safe.

While it was a busy traffic weekend, Sgt. Matt Geer of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says there was less traffic on the Fourth of July.

"Today and yesterday, not so much," Sgt. Geer said. "Most people were where they were going to be for the fourth celebrating, but especially with Saturday and Sunday."

Regardless, troopers were out ensuring the drivers that were on the road were following the rules.

"I understand we're all human we can get a little over the speed limit, but you can't go 15 over when you pass someone," Sgt. Geer said.

Even though it is crucial job, protecting the public in a holiday can be burden.

"If they're not at home sleeping, resting up, they're out working their 12-hour shift," Sgt. Geer said. 'The first few days are okay, but day four and five, it really wears on you, just getting in and out of your car, chasing cars down, talking to people."

Troopers say it is not about the money or ruining someone's holiday with a ticket. Troopers truly want to make a difference to help those celebrating stay safe.

