Troopers out in full force keeping the roads safe for the holiday

Dry and calm early today with highs this afternoon near 80 degrees. It will be mostly sunny with a light and comfortable breeze.More >>
Dry and calm early today with highs this afternoon near 80 degrees. It will be mostly sunny with a light and comfortable breeze.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
As with most holidays, authorities are out in full force during Independence Day celebrations to keep drivers safe.More >>
As with most holidays, authorities are out in full force during Independence Day celebrations to keep drivers safe.More >>
One of northwest Ohio's most celebrated Fourth of July traditions continued Tuesday in Perrysburg.More >>
One of northwest Ohio's most celebrated Fourth of July traditions continued Tuesday in Perrysburg.More >>
While many enjoyed Independence Day grilling hamburgers and hotdogs, Fremont residents turned out for a special nonpartisan forum.More >>
While many enjoyed Independence Day grilling hamburgers and hotdogs, Fremont residents turned out for a special nonpartisan forum.More >>
Crews were on the scene of a vacant house fire on Monday night.More >>
Crews were on the scene of a vacant house fire on Monday night.More >>
Representative Derek Merrin bill to reduce sick days for local government employees would do two things: Bring state and local employees to the same level when it comes to sick days and save tax payers money.More >>
Representative Derek Merrin bill to reduce sick days for local government employees would do two things: Bring state and local employees to the same level when it comes to sick days and save tax payers money.More >>