Residents, volunteers celebrate Fourth of July at historic Ft. Meigs

One of northwest Ohio's most celebrated Fourth of July traditions continued Tuesday in Perrysburg.

Volunteers at Fort Meigs celebrated the historic battle that took place on the grounds during the War of 1812.

There were games and activities for families to take part in as well as musket and cannon demonstrations.

"Ohio, was a major part of what made the nation what it is," said volunteer Adam Sakel. "And we need to remember the contribution of local citizens."

There was also a recreation of the historic 1813 Independence Day celebration.

