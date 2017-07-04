Tea Party hosts nonpartisan forum in Fremont

While many enjoyed Independence Day grilling hamburgers and hotdogs, Fremont residents turned out for a special nonpartisan forum.

This is the eighth year the Sandusky County chapter of the Tea Part invited residents to Birchard Park to hear candidates speak and take questions from locals.

Organizers said it was important for residents to hearing differing opinions in a non-combative environment.

"We don't endorse candidates, we invite all the candidates," said coordinator Gary Click. "And it's just important because our purpose is to educate and to inform people. And to let people have their word and to learn and to grow. And to be able to make informed decisions when they vote."

Attendees also got to munch on free food.

