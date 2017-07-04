Rep. Merrin says sick day bill will save Ohio money

Representative Derek Merrin bill to reduce sick days for local government employees would do two things: Bring state and local employees to the same level when it comes to sick days and save tax payers money.

Rep. Merrin says when he worked in the state auditor’s office, he saw how the current state mandate for sick days is costing local governments a lot of money.

His bill would also keep collective bargaining agreements between unions and employers from exceeding 10 sick days for local employee.

"State employees all receive 10 sick days annually but local government employees receive 15,” said Derek Merrin, Ohio State Representative, 47th District. “What my bill does is says everyone receives 10 sick days across the board. I believe ten sick days are generous. Most people in the private sector are fortunate to even be offered sick days. A lot of them receive three to five sick days annually."

Merrin says now, state law mandates 15 sick days to local employees. Since introducing this bill he says he has had resistance for unions representing local employees like teachers.

Representative Merrin says as of July 4, he has at least 10 co-sponsors for this bill.

