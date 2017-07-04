Sauder Village celebrates Fourth of July with citizenship ceremony

For many, the American Dream is the ability to participate in the process bigger than themselves. This is also true for immigrants with dreams of one day taking the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance.

In Sauder Village Tuesday, 81 immigrants from around the globe raised their right hand and swore their allegiance to the United States of America.

Hundreds of people, including families and friends of the new citizens, witnessed the ceremony.

Judge James R. Knepp presided over the ceremony and administered the oath. He says the finish line of the naturalization process is one of the great scenes in America.

"It's about people who take a risk and come here and work hard and do things the right way," Judge Knepp said. "It's literally everything that is good about this country."

One woman, born in the Ukraine, had the American Dream inside of her before she was out of grade school. Her teacher asked her class to draw a picture of what they wanted to be when they grew up.

"All the kids were drawing cosmonauts or nurses or teachers, and I drew an American flag," Elena Bruhl. "My teacher said, 'Well honey that's not really a profession, what do you want to be?' And I said, 'I want to be an American.'"

While all 81 one of the new citizens ended their naturalization journey, they may now begin a new journey upholding the ideals of the United States of America.

