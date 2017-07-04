'Office Chair Derby' becoming an annual Fourth of July tradition in Fremont

A growing Fourth of July tradition in Fremont is starting to bring in big crowds. It is a unique brand of racing involving office furniture.

It's office chairs, strapped to wheels and hurling down a hill near Memorial Hospital.

This is the sixth year for the event first organized by Tim Honaker, who saw a similar race while visiting California.

"The first year it was three of us and maybe about 60 people on the hill, and then it kinda grew," Honaker said.

Even though the race has no direct connection to the Fourth of July, the racers say it is a perfect time for the "just for fun" event.

"Everybody has an old office chair that they don't know how to get rid of. And it just seems like a fun, crazy thing to do," said returning Office Chair Derby champion Dave Withrow.

The only guidelines to entry is racers must be at least 16-years-old, have an office chair attached to the rig in some fashion and bring enough courage to round the turn on Memorial Parkway.

"I realized it probably should have brakes on it," said Richard Ebling of Fremont. "So we made a quick adjustment and I'm hoping that I'll be able to stop down at the end of the hill."

After three heats, the championship run came down to the wire, as returning champion Dave Withrow barely edged ahead for the win.

Afterward, all the riders went down hill one last time in a free for all run.

"Something fun to do, it's something different," Honaker said. "You know, we're a bunch of old, middle aged guys and I think that everybody shows up to see if we're going to wreck."

Honaker says the event continues to grow each year.

So if you're looking for something to do next July 4th, and have an old office chair lying around, then you're welcome to join.

