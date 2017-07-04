2017 already a deadly year in Toledo

A man charged with murder will be in court Monday.

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday night.

Toledo police are investigating a reported shooting at the 1600 block of Vance Street in south Toledo.

Toledo police arrested a man Monday they believe is involved in the murder of a 16-year-old boy in June.

Toledo has seen a violent 2017, with 22 homicide investigations. That is nearly the total amount of homicides in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The city is on track of last year's 38 homicides.

There are several high-profile homicides in 2017 as well including:

17-year-old Maumee High School student Collin Doyle

Kimberly Klempner, who died after contracting AIDS for a man who police say did not tell her he was HIV positive

Catherine Ferguson, a mother who was shot and killed during a drive-by while she was on her couch

Another high profile case is 16-year-old Shelton Hicks, who was attacked by subjects on bikes and shot.

Police arrested Darnell Bryant-Bey, also known as Smiley Sosa, Monday night for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Shelton Hicks Friday night. That means police have a named at least one suspect in half of the city's homicides.

Meanwhile, police say though the number of murders are high now, that does not mean the city will end the year with a high number.

