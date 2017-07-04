2017 already a deadly year in Toledo

Toledo has seen a violent 2017, with 22 homicide investigations. That is nearly the total amount of homicides in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The city is on track of last year's 38 homicides.More >>
Toledo police arrested a man Monday they believe is involved in the murder of a 16-year-old boy in June.More >>
Toledo police are investigating a reported shooting at the 1600 block of Vance Street in south Toledo.More >>
Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday night.More >>
A man charged with murder will be in court Monday.More >>
Dry and calm early today with highs this afternoon near 80 degrees. It will be mostly sunny with a light and comfortable breeze.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
If you have diabetes and you're on dialysis, you know keeping up with treatments is important to stay healthy. Doctors say sometimes it can be difficult to do. To help, there is a new vascular access center to help patients stay on top of their treatments.More >>
Ottawa Park will soon be filled with four-legged runners and walkers for the second Falko Memorial 5K.More >>
Fire departments are on standby for the Fourth of July as several cities and households host fireworks shows.More >>
