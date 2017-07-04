Money Talks News: Homemade stain removers

There are an endless amount of stain removal products for sale, many of them quite expensive. But why blow big money for stain remover when you have ingredients in your home that can accomplish the same thing?

Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical in many home stain remedies. It can also help boost your laundry power.

Need to de-grease? Try clear dish washing liquid.

Another common household item that can clean your home is lemons. They can clean berry-stained clothing. You can also pour salt on a lemon and clean tarnished copper. And ladies, a little bit of lemon can go a long way in brightening your fingernails.

Then there is vinegar. Vinegar works well on water stains, especially mixed with baking soda.

And speaking of baking soda, you can use it to removed stains and odors from your home, laundry or even your teeth.

So before you blow your dough on stain removers, check your home for common items that will do the same thing.

For more information on household stain removal items, head to the Money Talks News website and search "Stain Removal."

