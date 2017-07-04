New vascular access center opens in northwest Ohio for dialysis patients

If you have diabetes and you're on dialysis, you know keeping up with treatments is important to stay healthy. Doctors say sometimes it can be difficult to do.

To help, there is a new vascular access center to help patients stay on top of their treatments.

Every six weeks Kenneth Wilson comes to the new Toledo Vascular Access Center in Sylvania Township to get his dialysis maintenance.

"It's nice," he said. "The doctors are good, the staff is wonderful and you get good treatment."

The new access center doesn't administer dialysis, but it's a place patients can come to regularly make sure their bodies are in the proper shape to continue receiving their treatments. For instance, clearing any blockages in their veins.

Dr. Shaukat Rashid is a Nephrologist and says his colleagues in northwest Ohio teamed up to get the access center open. Before March, patients had nowhere to go.

"They did not have the timely appointments before this center," said Dr. Rashid, who is also the President of Toledo Vascular Access Center. "If they went to any of the hospitals or outpatient center, they had a long process."

Wilson says it used to happen to him. He says the new access center has made life much easier.

"You go there, and they have a crowd, then you have to wait. Now, I come here. This is 110 percent better," said Wilson.

Dr. Rashid says there are about 1,400 dialysis patients in the Toledo area, and this center should be able to serve them all.

"We have seen, already, a big impact in terms of the patients' care," said Dr. Rashid.

If you're on dialysis and are interested in being treated at the new access center, Dr. Rashid recommends talking with your regular doctor for a referral. Toledo Vascular Access Center is located at 3439 Granite Circle, Suite 200 in Toledo.

