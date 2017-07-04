Falko Memorial 5K to raise money for Toledo Police K9 unit

Ottawa Park will soon be filled with four-legged runners and walkers for the second Falko Memorial 5K.

The race, for dogs and humans alike, is geared towards animal lovers. And this year's event will also feature local businesses who specialize in pet products.

Officer Robin Matejewski and her partner Hugo have taken the lead on fundraising for the department's K9 unit.

When Falko was killed, the Toledo community came together to raise money for his fellow comrades.

"To pay for additional training, additional equipment and to help with the bills once the dog retires, with any vet bills and try to help out the community in other ways," said Officer Robin Matejewski.

One of the group's biggest fundraisers is the Falko Memorial run.

"The community has been wonderful and every year it gets bigger and bigger," said Matejewski.

This time around, Officer Matejewski wanted to not only help the unit but local businesses catering to pet owners as well.

"As much support as the community gives us, we want them to know we support them as well," she said.

Three Dog Bakery, Crazy Town Graphics and local artist Amber LeFever will all be on hand at the race.

"I'm extremely grateful to be a part of this and to put my art work out there for people and to be involved in the community," said LeFever.

The memorial run is Saturday, July 15, but people are asked to sign up by July 5 to receive a t-shirt and a bandana for their dog. Signup will also be offered on the day of the event. Register online here.

