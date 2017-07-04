Vehicle hits several people during Fourth of July parade

Police are on the scene of a crash during a Fourth of July parade on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on Croghan and Arch Streets during the Fremont Fourth of July parade.

Police believe that a vehicle in the parade started having mechanical difficulties.

According to the Fremont News Messenger, an antique town truck lost its brakes and crashed into a tractor in the parade.

Police say several people were hit.

Those people were taken to ProMedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont.

Police are unclear on how serious the injuries are.

We'll keep you updated with more information.

