Toledo Symphony holds Independence Day concert on Rutherford B. Hayes' estate

If fireworks aren't your thing, you have the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day with some music.

The Toledo Symphony Concert Band will be putting on the annual concert at the Hayes Presidential Library and Museums.

The free event is on the site of Spiegel Grove, President Rutherford B. Hayes' 25-acre wooded estate.

Bring a blanket or chair to sit on and enjoy the music starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

