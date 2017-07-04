No tuition raise for UT, BGSU

Good news for students going to college in Ohio. You won't be seeing an increase in tuition next year.

Governor John Kasich signed a bill last week for the state's budget that includes a two-year tuition freeze for public universities.

Bowling Green State University had planned to raise tuition by two percent for undergrads and two and a half percent for graduate students, depending on the state's decision about the budget.

"We strive to stay true to our promise of keeping a high-quality education accessible and affordable for our students while being fiscally responsible," said BGSU president Mary Ellen Mazey of the planned tuition raise.

University of Toledo president Sharon Gaber said she is disappointed in the budget.

"While we had hoped for the opportunity for tuition flexibility or increased state support,the final version of the budget calls for another two-year tuition freeze and no increase in state share of instruction dollars," Gaber said.

Gaber promised to continue to work to deliver student success.

UT plans to raise next year's graduate school tuition by two percent, as the tuition cap does not apply to graduate school.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.