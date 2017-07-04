Rossford Fire Department: Avoid paper lanterns, sparklers this Fourth of July

Fire departments are on standby for the Fourth of July as several cities and households host fireworks shows.

Fireworks can be hazardous, but so can things like sparklers or paper lanterns.

Barret Dorner of the Rossford Fire Department said the lanterns are a hazard because of the open flame on the bottom.

He said if the lanterns get caught by the wind and end up on the roof of someone's house, this could spark a fire that the homeowners wouldn't notice until it's too late.

"I've had to jump out of a fire engine to stomp one of these out that had just landed out of nowhere on a sidewalk," Dorner said.

Dorner recommends that people avoid these lanterns completely in their Fourth of July celebrations and any other occasion as well.

"People think this is a great way to memorialize love ones. In reality, it's a good way to lose sigh of what this will do and put other people's loved one's in danger. These things are just cheap paper with fire underneath it. They're going to land and they're going to spark a fire somewhere," Dorner said.

Rossford fire officials said that sparklers are even more of a hazard than paper lanterns. They said sparklers are the most dangerous because they reach scorching hot temperatures even after they die out.

Fire officials said messing with sparklers can even end up with you losing part of your body.

"Amputations, whether it be a finger or a hand. Obviously the blast injury to your face and your head. The sparklers burn so hot you could also have burn injuries typically to your hands and feet, or God forbid, catch your clothes on fire," said Josh Drouard of the Rossford Fire Department.

Officials said you should douse sparklers or any other kind of fireworks in water to cool them down.

They also recommend that you avoid drinking while setting off any fireworks.

