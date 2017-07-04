Low gas prices for Fourth of July travel

This Fourth of July is shaping up to be an amazing time for traveling.

The temperatures aren't too hot, dry weather is to be expected for all your fireworks shows and gas prices continue to stay low.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $2.28.

Some gas stations have their prices marked down to under $2 in Ohio.

Gas is four cents cheaper this year than it was at this time last year.

The last time gas prices were this cheap for the Independence Day holiday was 2005, according to Triple A.

Since gas prices have gone down, the number of people traveling has gone up.

More than 44 million people have plans to travel this Fourth of July.

This is an increase of 1.2 million people compared to last year, and the most traveled Independence Day since Triple A has been keeping track of these numbers.

Of those travelers, more than 37 million will be driving to their destinations.

Since so many people will be hitting the roadway, it will be congested.

Drivers need to be paying extra attention, using common sense and not drinking and driving.

