Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion fighting vacant house fire

Crews were on the scene of a vacant house fire on Monday night.

The fire occurred at a home on Buckeye Street at Homer Avenue.

Officials said that when they arrived at the scene there was heavy fire coming out of the home.

Crews managed to put the fire out quickly.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

"These firefighters, they've got over 70 pounds of gear. Pretty much their gear retains the heat inside so they're going to heat up. They're going to sweat a lot, we got to make sure that they're hydrated," said battalion chief Dave Rodriguez.

Crews say the firefighter will be okay.

An investigator was on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.