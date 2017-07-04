Three-vehicle crash sends two to hospital

Police were on the scene of a crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on the Anthony Wayne Trail at Key Street just after midnight.

Police said three vehicles collided with each other.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Other passengers were treated for their injuries at the scene but did not need to go to the hospital.

The Anthony Wayne Trail was closed following the crash while debris was being cleared.

