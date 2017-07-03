Thousands gather downtown to ring in Independence Day

The largest fireworks show in northwest Ohio took place at Fifth Third Field Monday night in downtown Toledo.

After 1-0 victory by the Mud Hens, the city celebrated rang in the Fourth of July with a spectacular fireworks show.

"This is a Chicago type event. And if we could have this every night it would be fantastic," said resident Bill Bingle. "That's not going to happen, but this is wonderful."

Between the Mud Hens, fireworks show, Hensville and DORA, city leaders say they were happy to show off how far downtown has come.

"We've been waiting for something like this for a long time and it's starting to become a reality," said Don Wiczyski , who was enjoyed the Mud Hens game. "I love what's going on."

Many of those downtown says there is a different vibe thanks to the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area.

"I think it adds a lot to the overall ambiance of coming down here to see a Mud Hens game or coming to see a concert and such," said Ken Piel, who was enjoying the benefits of DORA.

"All of the restaurants are jammed and so if we can't get a seat inside, but we can come out and have a beer," Bingle added.

Following the show, Laith Al-Saadi of the 'Voice' ended the night with a free concert at Hensville.

