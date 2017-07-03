Thousands gather downtown to ring in Independence Day

A chance of a few scattered rain showers this morning, likely ending by midday. Temperatures will be pleasant, beginning the day in the middle 60s.More >>
A chance of a few scattered rain showers this morning, likely ending by midday. Temperatures will be pleasant, beginning the day in the middle 60s.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
If the old Lonz Winery on Middle Bass Island looks like a castle, it is no accident. That's the way George Lonz designed it many years ago after he inherited the winery from his father Peter Lonz.More >>
If the old Lonz Winery on Middle Bass Island looks like a castle, it is no accident. That's the way George Lonz designed it many years ago after he inherited the winery from his father Peter Lonz.More >>
Fourth of July 2017 will feature plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. Highs will reach the 80s in most locations as a northeast breeze picks up in the afternoon.More >>
Fourth of July 2017 will feature plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. Highs will reach the 80s in most locations as a northeast breeze picks up in the afternoon.More >>
The largest fireworks show in northwest Ohio took place at Fifth Third Field Monday night in downtown Toledo.More >>
The largest fireworks show in northwest Ohio took place at Fifth Third Field Monday night in downtown Toledo.More >>
Toledo police arrested a man Monday they believe is involved in the murder of a 16-year-old boy in June.More >>
Toledo police arrested a man Monday they believe is involved in the murder of a 16-year-old boy in June.More >>
The Cherry Street Mission is responsible for hundreds of needy people in Toledo.More >>
The Cherry Street Mission is responsible for hundreds of needy people in Toledo.More >>