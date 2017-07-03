Man arrested, charged with murder of 16-year-old

Toledo police arrested a man Monday they believe is involved in the murder of a 16-year-old boy in June.

Shelton Hicks, 16, was standing outside on June 11 in North Toledo when several young men rode up on bikes. Hicks was shot by one of those males and rushed Mercy St. Vincent's where he later died.

Police arrested Darnell Bryant-Bey, 19, Monday at 9 p.m. and charged with him with the murder of Hicks.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.