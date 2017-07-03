Cherry Street Mission feeling the heat of summer

The Cherry Street Mission is responsible for hundreds of needy people in Toledo.

“If it wasn’t for Cherry Street, I wouldn’t have never had a chance,” Vanessa Dixon, a guest with Cherry Street Mission Ministries, said.

Cherry Street Mission is pulling in more people with the recent opening of their Mac Street Café. But make no mistake: folks are in need, even more so now.

With the sun shining bright and temperatures high, summer can be a tricky time of the year for the Cherry Street Mission. They say the hot days can be more difficult for them than the cold days.

"In the hot, we really make sure that what we have is cold zones and water, water, water,” said CEO and president Dan Rogers. “So yeah need goes up [in the summer] and of course our response with the community goes up as well."

The Mac Street Café has only been open one week and already they have seen a 25 percent increase in customers. That is why Cherry Street is asking for help.

"Folks, if they want to help us in food service, think number ten can, always the bigger cans,” said Rogers. “It helps us out so much because we're serving nearly a thousand meals a day, seven days a week, year-round."

Guests says the mission is vital. Many guests say Cherry Street's ministry and outreach changed their lives.

"I came from a background that was really backwards,” said Torrance Gamble, a guest with Cherry Street Mission. “But this is like an eye opener."

“This is an awesome place,” Dixon said. “You get to learn new job skills, the team is cool and plus you get to make an awesome family."

Beyond the donation items, Cherry Street officials say they need community support. Staff say they need people in the community to come and build relationships to help those they are serving, of which nearly 40 percent are veterans.

"Come down, go through the serving line and have a meal on us,” said Rogers. “Make a friend. You'll be amazed the change it makes in people's lives."

Among the items Cherry Street needs are:

Bottled water

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Canned meat

Liquid laundry detergent

Deodorant

Men's and women's underwear

For a closer look at the items needed to restock the shelves at Cherry Street Mission you can visit their website.

