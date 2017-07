Fourth of July 2017 will feature plenty of sunshine and lower humidity.

Highs will reach the 80s in most locations as a northeast breeze picks up in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be comfortable at noon: in the 70s.

The lake breeze will cause cooler temperatures in lakeshore areas and the Toledo metro area.

Red, White, KABOOM! will have pleasant conditions. At showtime temperatures will be dropping into the upper 60s.

Enjoy a happy and safe Fourth of July!

Robert Shiels WTOL