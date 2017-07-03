One person grazed in drive-by shooting in central Toledo

Toledo police are investigating a reported shooting at the 1600 block of Vance Street in south Toledo.

Police said shots were fired from a vehicle, grazing one person, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A car matching the description was stopped.

The people inside the car are now being prepared for questioning.

The road is blocked off currently with police tape. The shooting is still being investigated.

