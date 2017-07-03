Final preparations underway for Maumee-Perrysburg fireworks show

Beginning Monday afternoon, a crowd in Maumee grew steadily as families prepared for one of the largest Fourth of July fireworks shows in northwest Ohio.

Food trucks stationed themselves in the downtown area as families had picnics in anticipation for the show.

At about 8 p.m., police will close the Maumee-Perrysburg Bridge as crews make final preparations for the first firework to go off at 10 p.m.

Three flat bed trucks will launch the fireworks. While that is less than last year's, the team promises a good show.

"Once the safety perimeter is secure they'll give us the go ahead and lead us the way," said pyrotechnic Jeff Kernz. "We'll pull the trailers up on the bridge and set that up there. After the trailers are set, we'll apply the electrical connections to them and test them out one more time before the first shell fires."

The Third of July celebration in Maumee is likely the most important of the year as the streets are packed with people beginning in the afternoon and lasting into the night.

While most business will be closed on the fourth, they will have extended hours to take advantage of the crowds.

Businesses like the Cigar Affair and the Dale's Bar and Grill will have their patios open for patrons to take in the fireworks show.

