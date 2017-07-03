Lenawee County Asking Voters to Pass Property Tax Increase

Some local officials are ramping up to campaign for a proposal to increase property taxes, which hasn't happened since the 1960s.

Lenawee County wants voters to pass almost a one mil property tax increase to continue to support county vital programs.

County residents will decide in November if they will approve the mileage increase on property taxes.

The tax renewal will restore the mileage on property taxes back to what it was in 1968. Right now, the county is 4.95 mils and could go up to 5.75 mils.

The County Administrator also said when the property values d ropped in the 2008 recession,the county took a big hit.

"We also lost a substantial about of tax base in the recession,” said Martin Marshall, Lenawee County Administrator. “That tax base went away very quickly as property values we adjusted downward when the recession hit. Because of the constitutional limits in place in Michigan it takes a much longer time to recover that value."

Marshall said the proposed revenue would fund programs like the county 4-H and Sobriety Court.

"And they put people through an intensive treatment course so that they don't go back to drinking and driving,” Marshall said. “They don't get that third or fourth ticket that lands them in jail for a long time and cost them their job."

He said through community feedback, they believe residents want a county that does more than just the bare minimum. The county will work hard this summer and early fall educating the community on why this income is necessary to keep the county going and moving forward.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.