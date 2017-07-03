Lenawee County has big vision for its future

Attracting new businesses, young talent and new residents is the vision of Lenawee County.

One family owned restaurant is a great example of doing just that.

"We drove two hours today just to go eat at Chop," said Kimberly Alaniz of Owosso, Michigan.

Kimberly and her friends said the City of Adrian is getting more restaurants and attractions that will bring people from out of town.

"Looking at Lenawee County we have great arts and culture,” said Joe Williams, Chair of One Lenawee Steering Committee which is made up of committee members and business leaders.

"We have great parks. We have great natural resources, bike trails, lakes," Williams added.

In its county-wide effort to find out what people wanted in the county, the committee identified seven major areas folks wanted to see improvement.

One of them was on getting the word out.

"We've got a great community,” Williams said. “So how do we go out and promote not just internally to our existing community but how do we attract other people to our community. Whether it be a day visit to the Croswell Opera house or to come here to college or to bring a business here?"

Alaniz and her friends said community concerts and festivals would bring people to town, but also updating the downtown.

"So clean up the city and making it look nice would attract a lot of people," said Alaniz.

"It's not just a small group of people that's trying to make this happen,” said Williams. “We really want everyone to own the future for Lenawee County."

This grassroots community initiative will also have a marketing and branding component to help attract those local businesses to come to Lenawee County.

