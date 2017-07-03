Toledo mayor invites public for weekly walks - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo mayor invites public for weekly walks

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is inviting the public to come out on a walk every Tuesday for the month of July.

The purpose of the walks is for everyone to let their questions, comments and concerns be known.

Each walk will start at 5:30 p.m. at  3938 North Summit Street.

There won't be a walk on July 4.

