U.S. Coast Guard searching western Lake Erie for missing person

The U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force are searching western Lake Erie for a possible person in response to a transmission made by a child.

Around 10:45 a.m. Monday, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit heard the child saying “My papa fell in the water, I need help.”

There weren't any further transmissions made.

Boaters on western Lake Erie are urged to keep an eye out for either an adult in the water or a child alone on a vessel.

Anyone with any information or sightings are encouraged to contact the Coast Guard via VHF channel 16 or at 313=568-9560.

