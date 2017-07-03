City of Toledo to hold town hall ahead of harmful algae bloom season

The City of Toledo will begin analyzing water samples from Lake Erie Friday.

Water treatment professionals collected the samples ahead of the harmful algae bloom season, which begins on July 13.

The city will analyze the samples from microsystin at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant. The city will also use equipment to monitor the water quality from Lake Erie, the Intake Crib and at the Low Service Pump Station on shore. C

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, Collins Park Water Treatment Plant Administrator Andrew McClure and Commissioner of Plant Operations Patekka Bannister will further discuss preparations for the harmful algae bloom season Wednesday during a virtual town hall beginning at 6:30.

Click here to listen and participate in the virtual town hall live on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday July 5.

The city encourages residents to e-mail the mayor's office with questions they would like answered during the town hall.

