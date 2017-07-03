New program may restructure student debt to purchase home

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur introduced a new bill that would help college graduates turn their student debt into a home owning opportunity last Friday.

The bill is called the “Transform Student Debt to Home Equity Act.”

The bill directs the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to create a pilot program for creditworthy student debt holders to transform their student debt into an opportunity to purchase and own a home.

After 90 days of enactment, related agencies are to report back to Congress about the pilot program.

The hope is for the program to be potentially used as a national model for enabling college graduates to restructure their student debt to purchase foreclosed vacant homes across the country.

“Creating options for the millions of people with student debt to buy their first home, would allow a new generation to pay off debts and help strengthen neighborhoods, all simply by maintaining a home mortgage,” said Kaptur.

In the next few months, Kaptur will be working with stakeholders in Ohio and Washington, D.C. She’ll be working to get input on businesses, organizations, states and Federal agencies can work together to increase the opportunity for home ownership through student debt.

See the section by section of the bill here.

