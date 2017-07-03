Lucas County Fair kicks off July 11s

Final preparations are underway for the 159th Annual Lucas County Fair in Maumee beginning next week.

The fair is open daily at 11 a.m. beginning Tuesday, July 11 and lasting through Sunday, July 16.

The crowning of this year's king and queen will officially kick off festivities at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Among the other events are:

Ultimate Air Dog show (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Human Tug-a-War (Wednesday at 7 p.m.)

Tug a Truck Pull (Saturday at 4 p.m.)

Corn Hole Tournaments (Sunday at 1 p.m)

The fair features many live acts performing including Johnny Rodriguez, Rodney Parker & Liberty Beach, Distant Cousinz, and Sugar Pax.

There will also be horse and pony shows, livestock shows, apple pie contest and many other displays.

For more information, visit the Lucas County Fair website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.