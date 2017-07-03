UT hosts web coding course

The rest of our Fourth of July holiday looks more dry and than wet.More >>
The rest of our Fourth of July holiday looks more dry and than wet.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
While many are enjoying their Fourth of July holiday weekend on the water, thousands of others are joining hands to ensure the Great Lakes remain great for years to come.More >>
While many are enjoying their Fourth of July holiday weekend on the water, thousands of others are joining hands to ensure the Great Lakes remain great for years to come.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force are searching Western Lake Erie for a possible person in response to a transmission made by a child.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force are searching Western Lake Erie for a possible person in response to a transmission made by a child.More >>
A man charged with murder will be in court Monday.More >>
A man charged with murder will be in court Monday.More >>
The City of Toledo will begin analyzing water samples from Lake Erie Friday.More >>
The City of Toledo will begin analyzing water samples from Lake Erie Friday.More >>
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur introduced a new bill that would help college graduates turn their student debt into a home owning opportunity last Friday.More >>
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur introduced a new bill that would help college graduates turn their student debt into a home owning opportunity last Friday.More >>