UT hosts web coding course

The University of Toledo began a five-week coding boot camp Monday for those interested in learning how to write software.

Code City, a group of tech entrepreneurs in Toledo, is hosting the classes that will last until August 6.

Participants will have 30 hours per week to take online classes teaching them how to code.

"This could be a fantastic opportunity for people in Toledo who want to become coders," said Nate Walke, co-founder of Code City. "At a time when we're seeing an exponential change in the tech sphere with self-driving cars, smart houses and automated everything, people who want to help build those things can learn how to do just that. They can literally build the future."



The first part of the course covers JavaScript fundamentals. The rest of the curriculum covers computer science fundamentals, higher order functions, recursion and how to build a basic web application.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.