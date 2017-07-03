Fireworks explode on pontoon boat, four people burned

Fireworks usually mean Fourth of July, family and cookouts. But it also could mean potential danger.

Four people are recovering after a firework accident in Branch County in Michigan on Monday.

Several people were on a pontoon boat in the middle of a lake, lighting off large fireworks. A spark went into a bucket holding the other fireworks, causing them to explode all at once.

Everyone jumped of the boat in a hurry, but four people were burned.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.