Keeping your dogs safe during fireworks displays

As you enjoy the fireworks this Fourth of July holiday, your dog may be flat out terrified and could run away at the sound of the first boom.

"Just Saturday, we ended up with 30 dogs," said Chief Dog Warden with Lucas County Canine Care and Control, Richard Stewart.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control said the best thing pet owners should do during this time of year is to keep their dogs inside, where they feel secure, as people head out to enjoy the fireworks.

"You want to bring them in because they might get freaked out and jump that fence that they've never done before. Or find that one spot in the fence that has a board loose and push through finally," said Stewart.

You can also try a thunder shirt to keep them calm. If you know your pet gets anxious over fireworks, visit your vet to see if there's any medicine that could help.

"You definitely don't want to do anything like just pull something out of your medicine cabinet to give them. You want to talk to your vet first," said Stewart.

Just in case your dog does run away. Make sure the identification on their collar is up to date.

"So that when that happens and we end up with the dog, we can contact you and get them back to you as soon as possible," said Stewart.

The good news is, if your dog does end up at Lucas County Canine Care and Control, through Sunday, you won't have to pay the regular redemption fee.

"Maybe we haven't found them yet or somebody hasn't found them, to keep checking in with us. It's best to come everyday, cause that could change at any moment," said Stewart.

