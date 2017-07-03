A man who scammed 500 people is sentenced 15 years

An Ohio man will spend the next 15-years behind bars.

Prosecutors say he scammed nearly 500 people out of $70 million in a Ponzi scheme.

He will also have to pay more than $32 million in restitution.

Police say William Apostelos operated an investment management company in the Dayton area..

He used people's money for personal luxuries instead of making investments.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.