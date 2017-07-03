Locals participate in regional event to keep the Great Lakes safe

While many are enjoying their Fourth of July holiday weekend on the water, thousands of others are joining hands to ensure the Great Lakes remain great for years to come.

The project is called “All Hands on Deck.

Groups from several states that border the Great Lakes, are trying to remind everyone how important of a resource the bodies of waters are and how important it is to protect them. Even Canada has joined in.

Monday morning, hands were held across the hands were held across the M-L-K Bridge in Downtown Toledo as part of the effort.

“There are specific things people can do we teach kids to turn off the spigot when brushing their teeth and don't use so many plastics like throw away plastic straws that end up in the rivers and the oceans and lakes little every day activities all add up,” said Marianne Duvendack with All Hands on Deck.

More than 60 communities in six states and Ontario took park in the event.

