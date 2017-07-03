Locals participate in regional event to keep the Great Lakes safe

The rest of our Fourth of July holiday looks more dry and than wet.More >>
The rest of our Fourth of July holiday looks more dry and than wet.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
As you enjoy the fireworks this Fourth of July holiday, your dog may be flat out terrified and could run away at the sound of the first boom.More >>
As you enjoy the fireworks this Fourth of July holiday, your dog may be flat out terrified and could run away at the sound of the first boom.More >>
Fireworks usually mean Fourth of July, family and cookouts. But it also could mean potential danger. Four people are recovering after a firework accident in Branch County in Michigan on Monday.More >>
Fireworks usually mean Fourth of July, family and cookouts. But it also could mean potential danger. Four people are recovering after a firework accident in Branch County in Michigan on Monday.More >>
An Ohio man will spend the next 15-years behind bars. Prosecutors say he scammed nearly 500 people out of $70 million in a Ponzi scheme.More >>
An Ohio man will spend the next 15-years behind bars. Prosecutors say he scammed nearly 500 people out of $70 million in a Ponzi scheme.More >>
While many are enjoying their Fourth of July holiday weekend on the water, thousands of others are joining hands to ensure the Great Lakes remain great for years to come.More >>
While many are enjoying their Fourth of July holiday weekend on the water, thousands of others are joining hands to ensure the Great Lakes remain great for years to come.More >>
With the Fourth of July rolling around, man Americans have been flooding firework retail stores to stock up on must-have sparklers. Last year, Americans spend nearly $825 million on fireworks.More >>
With the Fourth of July rolling around, man Americans have been flooding firework retail stores to stock up on must-have sparklers. Last year, Americans spend nearly $825 million on fireworks.More >>