Americans flooding firework retail stores for holiday

With the Fourth of July rolling around, many Americans have been flooding firework retail stores to stock up on must-have sparklers.

Last year, Americans spent nearly $825 million on fireworks.

Local shoppers planning to set off their own mini show, said fireworks are the best way to celebrate.

“It's tradition, you know, it would be un- American not to. Spending time with family and enjoying the time off work,” said Tony Contreres, a firework shopper.

While Ohio does allow some firecrackers, like sparklers and snappers to be set off, it is illegal to set off fireworks by yourself.

State law allows you to buy fireworks, but they must be taken out of state within 48 hours.

