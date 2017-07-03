Two local groups joining the fight against childhood hunger

A major issue across the nation is childhood hunger. One in five kids in America are living in households without consistent access to food.

Locally, there is a similar issue. That is why the Cherry Street Mission has decided to step up to make sure kids in the area know where their next meal is coming from.

The Cherry Street and the group called “Connecting Kids to Meals” are teaming up together in the fight against childhood hunger.

“This kitchen will not only provide a 1.5 million meals in its first full year of operation but also in partnership with Cherry Street we can now start delivering adult meals to the same sites and in time get all The parents and adults eating with their kids, so family meals are one of the aspirations and goals of this collaboration,” said Dan Rogers, the president and CEO of Cherry Street Ministries.

At a ceremony Monday, Representative Marcy Kaptur presented a flag to Cherry Street for its work on the project.

