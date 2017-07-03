Why do we shoot off fireworks for the Fourth of July?

WTOL - Fireworks and the Fourth of July go hand and hand.

The holiday wouldn't feel complete without watching the rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air.

But every tradition has to start somewhere, so when did we start launching fireworks into the sky to celebrate Independence Day?

You've probably heard the phrase, "no taxation without representation". This was what Americans were calling for long before there were 50 states.

The 13 colonies were displeased with having to pay taxes to England and King George III without having any representation in the British Parliament, according to PBS.

This anger is what sparked the first flames of independence.

The Second Continental Congress, made up of influential men such as Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and John Adams met in Philadelphia in 1776.

This is where the Declaration of Independence was born, the first stepping stone to the colonies freedom from England.

The document was officially adopted, of course, on July 4, 1776.

Before the Declaration was signed, John Adams wrote to his wife that this occasion calls for "pomp and parade...bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more", according to Explained.

Copies were made in newspapers and printed out, and the first public readings of the Declaration of Independence occurred in Independence Square in Philadelphia on July 8 of 1776.

A year later, Philadelphia marked this momentous occasion by adjourning Congress and celebrating with bonfires, bells and fireworks, just like Adams wanted.

From Philadelphia, the custom of setting off fireworks spread to other towns, where picnics and games were also held.

The practice of setting off fireworks and having parties became even more popular after the War of 1812.

In the last letter he ever wrote, Thomas Jefferson wished that the Declaration of Independence would "be to the world what I believe it will be...the signal of arousing men to burst the chains...and to assume the blessings and security of self-government. All eyes are open, or opening, to the rights of man. For ourselves, let the annual return of this day forever refresh our recollections of these rights, and an undiminished devotion to them."

Congress declared Independence Day a holiday in 1870, according to PBS.

The 4th of July didn't always mean fun, fireworks and freedom.

It has taken brave men and women decades to achieve the freedom that we are still fighting for today and must never take for granted.

When watching the fireworks over the holiday weekend, remember what the they stand for.

