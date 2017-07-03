Man pleads not guilty in shooting death of 21-year-old - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A man charged with murder appeared in court Monday.

Trayvon Smith is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Kidon McCalebb at a house on Montrose Avenue in June.

Smith entered a not guilty plea. 

He is being held in jail on  $1 million bond. 

