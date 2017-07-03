Man charged with murder in deadly shoot-out appears in court

A man charged with murder appeared in court Monday.

Jake Newman is being charged with the death of Keshawn Grooms following a deadly shooting in 2015.

Grooms died in a shoot-out with the owners of Spigot Bar in south Toledo.

Prosecutors say Newman and another man gave Grooms a gun which fueled the shoot-out.

Newman is being held on a $1 million bond.

His trial date has been sent for August 1.

